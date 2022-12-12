Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi in Rajasthan

Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined Bharat Jodo Yatra, along with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others.

By PTI Updated On - 10:29 AM, Mon - 12 December 22

Jaipur: Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Bundi in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan on Monday.

Party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, is also participating in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others leaders.

It has covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will proceed to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

People were seen joining the march in large numbers holding banners and party flags. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan.

Earlier on December 8, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has contributed to the party’s performance in the hill state, of Himachal Pradesh.

“We have won the Himachal elections. I want to thank the people, our workers and leaders as due to their efforts this result has come. I want to thank Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra also helped us with this. Sonia Gandhi’s blessings are also with us,” Kharge had told the reporters.