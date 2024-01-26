Congress-BJP nexus exposed: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 02:15 PM

Hyderabad: The clandestine understanding between the Congress and BJP, guiding the moves of the two parties was exposed once again with the appointment of Governor’s quota MLCs in the State, said the former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Friday.

The governor was acting much in tune with the agenda of the BJP to benefit the Congress government and party in the State, he posted on X.

The governor had turned down candidates recommended by the previous BRS government for nomination as MLCs on the grounds that they were in the fold of political parties. But the governor was readily responding in favour of a candidate the Congress government had recommended, despite the fact that he happened to be the president of a political party.

Questioning the double standards adopted on this count, he questioned, isn’t the governor acting in favour of the Congress party?

Candidates excelled in the fields of sports, culture, education, social service have been recommended for nomination as MLCs by the BRS government even in the past, but the governor did not accept them for political reasons. Why was it accepted now, he wondered.

Both Congress and BJP parties in the State are out to defeat the BRS party. The governor, unfortunately had become a party to this conspiracy. The legal statutes and conventions should be applicable the same way for all parties. But they were proved to be different in case if the Congress and the BRS, he pointed out.