BRS will seek extension of tenure for Sarpanches: Harish Rao

Honouring their work during the past five years, Harish Rao has organised a felicitating ceremony for the Sarpanches of his Constituency in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 07:22 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is felicitating Sarpanches of his Constituency in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will seek the extension of the Sarpanch’s tenure in the State which is going to end on January 31.

Honouring their work during the past five years, Harish Rao has organised a felicitating ceremony for the Sarpanches of his Constituency in Siddipet on Thursday. He has made the statement while addressing the Sarpanches.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao has said that Sarpanches will face more challenges than an MLA at the village level since they were connected to the people directly. Appreciating them for their work, the Former Minister has said that the current Sarpanches had faced the challenge of Covid-19. He has said that the villages of the Constituency had got Godavari water during their tenure. During the last five years, the Former Minister has won 47 awards which include 33 national-level awards. He has said that the Grama Panchayaths in his Constituency have won 46 Nirmal Gram Puraskars. Crediting the development and transformation the villages experienced during the past 5 years to Sarpanches, Rao has wished that they would get much better positions in their career. With their constant efforts, he has said that Siddipet Constituency has emerged as the first ODF Constituency in Telangana. Rao has also felicitated Upa Sarpanches by presenting them with a memento.

Review on 10th Class students:

Later, he has held a review meeting with the education department officials on 10th Class student’s preparation for the board examination. Rao has said that he will present the prize money to the schools that score 100 percent results in the board examination.