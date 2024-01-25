KCR to chair BRS Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday

The meeting will be attended by BRS members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with party working president K T Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 01:32 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliamentary Party meeting will be chaired by party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, at his Erravelli farmhouse at 12.30 pm on Friday.

The primary focus of the meeting will be on the party’s strategy for the upcoming budget session in the Parliament, scheduled to commence from January 31.

With Chandrashekhar Rao leading the discussions, the party aims to formulate an effective strategy to address key matters pertaining to Telangana during the budget sessions.