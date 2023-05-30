Congress, BJP politicizing Telangana formation day decennial celebrations: Gutha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy was speaking at a media conference in his camp office at Nalgonda on Tuesday

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the Congress and BJP have even politicizing decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day.

Speaking at a media conference held in his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that the Congress and BJP leaders were unable to digest the increasing popularity and support of the people to BRS due its welfare schemes and development schemes.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana top in the country in all sectors including welfare and development.

Agriculture sector witnessed a sea change, which brought glory to the farmers in the state. The leaders of opposition parties were blind to the development achieved by the state in the last nine years.

Moreover, they were levelling baseless allegations against the BRS government for their political existence, he added. The dreams of Congress and BJP to come to power in the state after 2023 elections would not materialize as the people of Telangana already took a decision on the party, which would be voted to power, he added.

He reminded that people of all sections have been living happily in the state because of the schemes taken up by their welfare including education and medical facilities. Every house was benefitted from at least one welfare scheme of the state government.

The employees of the state government were getting the highest salaries in the country. It was only Telangana government in the country that was regularized the services of contract employees, he added.

He reminded that 1.5 lakh vacant jobs have been filled up by the BRS government and notifications were released for recruitment of another 50,000 jobs.

He asked the people to take part in decennial celebrations of Telagana formation day irrespective of politics.