BRS leaders strengthen positions in constituencies ahead of Assembly polls in Telangana

Through Atmeeya Sammelans, Basti/Palle Nidra, and door-to-door visits BRS MLAs have been actively participating in local events, visiting villages, and holding public meetings to interact with constituents directly

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to strengthen their position and expand their electoral stronghold ahead of the Assembly elections, the BRS MLAs have embarked on an extensive outreach campaign to establish closer connections with the people of Telangana. With a clear focus on grassroots engagement, the BRS leaders are dedicating more time and effort to understanding the needs and aspirations of their constituents.

Following directions from the party head and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the MLAs are spending most of their time in their constituencies trying to strengthen relations with mandal and village-level leaders of the BRS through ‘Atmeeya Sammelans’.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always emphasised the importance of being connected to the people. Recognising that the key to electoral success lies in addressing the concerns of citizens effectively, the BRS MLAs are leaving no stone unturned to establish direct lines of communication.

One of the key initiatives undertaken by the BRS MLAs is spending more time with the people they represent. Through “Atmeeya Sammelans, Basti/Palle Nidra, and door-to-door visits, ” they have been actively participating in local events, visiting villages, and holding public meetings to interact with constituents directly. These interactions offer an opportunity for the MLAs to listen to the grievances, suggestions, and feedback of the people, enabling them to craft policies and strategies that are in line with the aspirations of the masses.

“The Chief Minister who is aware of the ground-level situation, had already declared that the BRS will win over 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, he had also warned some underperforming legislators to get their act right and complete the pending works within the prescribed period. Unless they are willing to fall in line, he declared that he will not hesitate to put them aside as the people and the party were of the most importance. It is a ‘Do or Die’ situation for some MLAs and hence, most of them are busy addressing people’s issues,” a BRS general secretary told Telangana Today.

Moreover, the BRS MLAs have been utilising technology to bridge the gap between them and the people. Social media platforms have become important tools for direct engagement, with MLAs regularly sharing updates, addressing concerns, and seeking public opinions. This digital approach has allowed constituents to reach out to their representatives easily and has facilitated transparent and responsive governance.

The outreach efforts have also included extensive door-to-door campaigns, where MLAs are personally visiting households to understand the challenges faced by individuals and families. By adopting a personalised approach, the BRS MLAs aim to build trust and rapport with the people they serve, ensuring that their concerns are effectively conveyed to the party leadership.

Furthermore, the BRS leadership has actively encouraged MLAs to organise Palle/Basti Nidra on the lines of Town Hall meetings, where constituents can openly discuss their issues and expectations. These interactive sessions are providing a platform for citizens to directly engage with their representatives, fostering a sense of participation and inclusivity.

The overarching objective behind the BRS MLAs’ extensive outreach is to consolidate public support and secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections. By actively connecting with the people of Telangana, the party aims to strengthen its grassroots network, demonstrate its commitment to good governance, and highlight its achievements over the years. It is also giving them an opportunity to dispel the misinformation campaigns run by the Opposition parties.

“Efforts towards public engagement have garnered positive responses from the people of State. We are able to identify the gaps and plugging them by addressing the issues concerned,” another BRS leader said. As the elections draw closer, these initiatives are expected to play crucial role in shaping the electoral landscape. By connecting directly with the masses and addressing their needs, the BRS is confident of a resounding mandate that will enable them to continue their developmental agenda for the State.

