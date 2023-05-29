Influx of leaders to BRS continues in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

Under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, Maharashtra too can emulate similar progress, said NCP senior leader Avchare who joined BRS

Published Date - 12:17 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Leaders from various political parties continue to join the BRS in the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Appasaheb Anandrao Avchare, NCP senior leader from Kurla constituency in Mumbai, joined BRS in the presence of the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Avchare said within a short span of nine years, Telangana has become a role model for the nation and exuded confidence that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, Maharashtra too can emulate similar progress. Armoor MLA and BRS Maharashtra in-charge A Jeevan Reddy was present.

Meanwhile, several leaders from YSRCP joined the BRS in Andhra Pradesh. The party AP president Thota Chandrasekhar inducted them into the party fold. They exuded confidence that the BRS will emerge as an alternative to YSRCP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh to play key role the State’s progress.

