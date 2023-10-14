Congress, BSP, play ‘suicide politics’ with Chikkadpally incident

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar have been the chief exploiters of the situation, as their own tweets and recent reports prove.

Hyderabad: The death of a 23-year-old woman from Warangal, who died allegedly by suicide in her hostel room in Chikkadpally here, is apparently being turned into a political issue, with Opposition parties including the Congress and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party doing a volte-face and accusing the State government of postponing the Group II exams, while it was these same parties and their leaders who were vehemently demanding postponement of the exams.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar have been the chief exploiters of the situation, as their own tweets and recent reports prove. The two had vociferously demanded postponement of the Group II exams, but when the suicide news came out, were the first to immediately turn around and point accusing fingers at the State government, alleging that the woman had died by suicide because the State government had postponed the exams.

RS Praveen Kumar in fact had staged a hunger strike despite being under house arrest, demanding postponement of the exams.

Praveen Kumar launches ‘Deeksha’ in spite of house arrest demanding postponement of TSPSC Group-2 exams | Hindudayashankar #VR99 https://t.co/VBK9paTJMu — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) August 12, 2023

On the other hand, Revanth Reddy’s tweet on August 10, which is still available on his X timeline, shows that he had said that the examination was being held without giving jobseekers time to prepare before the election, which he alleged the government was doing aiming for “votes and seats”.

“I demand the government to take a positive decision on the demand of lakhs of people for postponing the Group-II exams,” he had said then.

And now, these two leaders are at the forefront of the protests, alleging that the postponement of the exams had triggered the suicide.

While it was the TSPSC that postponed the exams and were not able to conduct recruitment examinations since the Model Code of Conduct was in vogue, the two political leaders have purposefully kept quiet on that aspect, and on their own earlier demands for postponement of the exams, and instead are trying to instigate the public and Group II aspirants once again to score political points against the BRS.

On the other hand, latest reports suggest that the woman had resorted to the extreme step not because of the exams being postponed but because of being allegedly cheated by a boyfriend, who was about to get married to another woman.

However, the manner in which protestors gathered outside the Chikkadpally hostel within minutes of the incident, and how the news spread like wildfire through WhatsApp groups indicate that the protests were masterminded by political parties.

The police are now looking into the WhatsApp messages to verify who was instigating the protestors by spreading the false narrative that the suicide was because of the Group II examinations being postponed.

