Hyderabad: TSPSC aspirant ends life in Ashok Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:51 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over the postponement of the TSPSC Group-2 examination, a job aspirant died by suicide in her hostel room at Ashok Nagar on Friday late night.

Police sources said M.Pravalika (23) from Warangal district who aspired to be a civil servant came to the city for preparation purpose.

She was staying in a women’s hostel in Ashok Nagar and taking coaching at an institute in the neighborhood.

She is suspected to have died by hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

Tension prevailed at the spot when several students gathered and staged a protest, resulting in traffic congestion on the busy road.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified them.

The Chikkadpally police are investigating.