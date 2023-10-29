Congress can’t claim credit for TS formation, says KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday launched a broadside against the Congress for seeking credit for the formation of Telangana. He reminded that the Congress did not deliver the State, but was forced to announce the new State due to the united fight put up by the people of Telangana led by him.

“None spoke about Telangana, before the TRS (now BRS) was founded. If someone raised the issue, they were branded as naxals or other extremists and sent behind bars. Though the Congress came to power in alliance with the BRS (then TRS) in 2004, it took more than 10 years for us to realise Telangana State,” he recalled. He stated that several BRS leaders were still running around courts due to cases filed by the then Congress government for taking part in the Telangana movement.

Participating in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meeting at Thungathurthy in Suryapet district on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao questioned the visits of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to Telangana for poll campaigning on behalf of their respective parties. “In what capacity are the two making comments on Telangana, which has surpassed Punjab and become number one in the country in terms of production of paddy? Even agricultural labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal are migrating to Telangana for paddy cultivation,” he pointed out.

The BRS president cautioned that the Congress, which has been away from power for the last 10 years, was like a hungry wolf waiting to feast on the innocent sheep. “From Rahul Gandhi to Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president Revanth Reddy, everyone has been vowing to scrap the Dharani portal citing irregularities. It is nothing but a conspiracy to open the flood gates to corruption and to push farmers again into trouble. It is up to the people to decide whether they want development in Telangana or give up the rights over their lands,” he added.

Highlighting the welfare done by the BRS government in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, the Chief Minister said his government took up the construction of the Yadadri Ultra Mega Thermal power project on its own at an estimated cost of Rs.30,000 crore at Veerlapalem in Damarcherla mandal. In the next four to five months, the power plant would start generating around 4,000 MW of power. Further, he stated that around 27 tribal hamlets in the constituency were upgraded to gram panchayats.

He recalled that the Thungathurthy constituency faced severe drought conditions and Left-wing extremism in the past due to utter negligence of previous Congress governments.

After State formation, the BRS brought Godavari water to the constituency through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to address drinking and irrigation needs. Works were in progress at different stages to bring water from Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme for seven to eight villages in Tirumalagiri mandal, he said, adding that through the Punadhigan canal, Mothkur and Addagudur mandals were yet to receive water which would be achieved after widening it.

Further, the Baswapur reservoir project near Bhongir would be interlinked to Punadhigan canal under KLIS to supply abundant water for two lakh acres of land in the constituency.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister urged the people of Thungathurthy to re-elect BRS candidate Gyadari Kishore Kumar with one lakh majority and assured them that he would implement the Dalit Bandhu Scheme for the entire constituency, apart from upgrading the 100-bed hospital and enhancing the pension for kidney patients to Rs 5,000 in a phased manner.