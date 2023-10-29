Thungathurthy, once drought hit, now flourishing with green pastures: Kishore Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Suryapet: BRS candidate for Thungathurthy assembly constituency Gadari Kishore Kumar on Sunday said irrigation tanks were now brimming with water in the constituency even in summer as against the days when people struggled to get drinking water before the formation of Telangana State.

The farmers of Thungathurthy were getting Godavari water through the project, he said. Only 40,000 acres had irrigation facility in the constituency before 2014. This had increased to 1.4 lakh acres in the last nine years. Before 2014, the constituency was known for political clashes, he added.

Kishore recollected that he had faced 172 police cases and spent five months in the jail during the Telangana agitation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had provided an opportunity to him as BRS candidate in 2014 and 2019.

He strove for solution of issues in the area after winning in these two elections. He asked the people to present victory to him in the ensuing elections to provide an opportunity to continue serving the people of the constituency.