Congress Election Committee meets DGP Ravi Gupta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:57 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Election Management Committee met with Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta here on Saturday and appealed to him to deploy more paramilitary forces to ensure conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Led by the Committee Coordinator K Venkat Swamy, the Congress leaders submitted a representation to this effect to the DGP.

An appeal was made to the DGP to ensure the Lok Sabha elections were held in a peaceful, transparent and in a democratic manner. To ensure there were no law and order issues, more paramilitary forces should be deployed in sensitive areas in different constituencies. Enough protection should be provided to the voters and polling personnel as well, said Venkat Swamy in a statement.

Legal action should be initiated against those instigating communal differences among people. Cases should be booked under Cyber Security Act against those, who indulge in false campaigns, mislead people and instigate them through different social media platforms, he added.