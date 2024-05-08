KTR warns of soaring prices under BJP rule

Published Date - 8 May 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday pointed at the possibility of soaring prices of essential commodities and fuel under the BJP rule, cautioning voters against supporting the saffron party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. A vote to the BJP could result in LPG cylinder prices shooting upto Rs.5,000 soon, he said.

Speaking at a roadshow in Kalwakurthy in support of BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar, Rama Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to address the concerns of the common people and said he was deceiving the poor, with attention diversion tactics from real issues. He reminded that LPG cylinder prices shot up from Rs.400 to Rs.1,200 under the BJP rule, while petrol prices rose from Rs.60 per litre to Rs.105. “If you vote for BJP again, brace yourselves for exorbitant prices. The BJP will claim your vote as approval for increasing prices further to Rs 5,000 per LPG cylinder,” he said.

Calling out the BJP’s divisive politics, the BRS working president expressed doubts over the BJP’s chances of securing a majority. “BJP’s divisive politics will not lead them to victory. They promise to build temples but overlook the pressing issues faced by the people,” he stated.

Criticising Modi’s inaction to finalise Telangana’s share in Krishna River water and sanction national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme despite repeated requests from the State, he said Modi was still shamelessly seeking votes from the people of Telangana inciting religious sentiments. If constructing a temple for Lord Ram was a prerogative to seek votes, he said more votes should be polled for former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who had not only developed Yadadri temple, but also constructed numerous irrigation projects and named them after different deities.

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said he was peddling false promises and engaging in divisive rhetoric. He said the Chief Minister was not only making false claims of implementing five of six guarantees, but also using abusive language in his speeches. “Revanth Reddy means real estate, and real estate means Revanth Reddy. But why hasn’t real estate flourished in Kalwakurthy?” he asked.