Rithik, Arnav share lead at 4th Marvel International Chess

8 May 2024

Hyderabad: CR Ritvik and Arnav Pradhan are in joint lead with 7.5 points from 8 rounds in the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Karyasheel, Druvesh Dondapati, Yathin Reddy, B Mahender and G Kesavan are in second spot with 7 points each.

Results: Round 8: CR Ritvik (7.5) bt Fakir Majhi (6.5), Arnav Pradhan (7.5) bt Andabatla Satvik (6.5), Shanmukha Pulli (6.5) drew with Javed Ansari, Suresh Duvvala (6) lost to G Kesavan (7), Adhyayan Banerjee (6) lost to Druvesh Dondapati (7).