Congress Govt in Telangana yet to submit flood situation report, says Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 07:11 PM

File photo of the floods at Khammam

Hyderabad: In sharp contrast to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s claims of the State government moving proactively to ensure speedy relief to the flood-hit, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said the State government was yet to submit even a situation report on the flood, besides requisite documents for release of the Centre’s share of to the State Disaster Response Funds.

In a letter to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday, Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division Director Ashish V Gawai asked the State government to submit the details in established procedure. Since August 31, some districts were facing flood like situation and were reported to have been adversely affected due to heavy rains. However, as per the established procedure, no formal situation report was received so far in the MHA Control room, he said.

As reported by the State Accountant General, Rs.1,345.15 crore was available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account as on April 1, 2024 for management of relief in the affected areas during 2024-25.

“It has been observed from our records that the State government has not submitted requisite information for release of Central share under the SDRF for the current financial year,” he said, adding that the second installment of the Central share of SDRF of Rs.188.80 crore for 2022-23 was released to the State government on July 10, 2023. This apart, both the installments of central share of SDRF amounting to Rs.198 crore each for 2023-24 were also released to the State government on March 13, 2024 and March 28, 2024 respectively, he said.

The first installment of Central share of SDRF of Rs. 208.40 crore for 2024-25 was due for release since June 1. However, the State government had not made any request for release nor submitted information relating to crediting of earlier released funds, interest earned, utilization certificate etc. The MHA Disaster Management Director also wanted the State government to direct the officers concerned in the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) to furnish a daily situation report on natural disasters on a regular basis.

The MHA official also said the Central government had deployed seven teams of NDRF along with boats and life-saving equipment in the State for rescue and relief operations. This apart, two IAF helicopters were also deployed in the State and they were at standby at Hakimpet.