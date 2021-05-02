Congress leader demands CBI probe against Eatala

Kaushik Reddy has also demanded that Rajender be sacked from the Cabinet and sent to prison to facilitate a smooth probe.

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Congress leader Kaushik Reddy on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations against former Minister Eatala Rajender. He also demanded that Rajender be sacked from the Cabinet and sent to prison to facilitate a smooth probe.

Speaking to the media, Kaushik Reddy, who hails from Huzurabad represented by Rajender in the Assembly, pointed out that the preliminary inquiry conducted by Medak Collector had revealed that the assigned lands allocated to poor farmers by the government were grabbed by the Minister. He alleged that Rajender, who is a native of Kamalapur village in Warangal Urban district, had once only 2 acres of land but now owns hundreds of acres.

“In the 2004 election affidavit, Eatala declared that he owns 20-30 acres. However, in the 2018 election affidavit, the Minister declared it as 69 acres and now he claims to be the owner of nearly 170-180 acres,” the Congress leader said. He said Rajender should be arrested immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .