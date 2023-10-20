Congress leaders from Chennur constituency raise ‘Save Congress- Save Chennur’ slogans

On Friday, Congress leaders from Chennur constituency raised “Save Congress- Save Chennur” slogans at a hotel in Karimnagar where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had stayed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: After internal dissidence over allocation of tickets to ‘parachute’ leaders, Congress leaders are now raising voice against party’s plans to allot tickets to other parties under tie up for the ensuing elections.

Holding placards, the Congress leaders demanded the party leadership to withdraw plans of allotting Chennur (SC reserved constituency) ticket to CPI.

Former MLA N Odella has been aspiring ticket from Chennur constituency. Along with his supporters, the Congress leader raised slogans and appealed to Rahul Gandhi not to allot the Chennur ticket to CPI. The Congress MP did not meet the leaders nor gave any assurance to them over considering their demands, party sources said.

The Telangana Congress has been in talks with both CPI and CPM over allocation of tickets for the elections. While, CPI has been insisting on Munugode, Kothagudem and Chennur segments, CPM has been demanding Miryalguda and Bhadrachalam.

However, the Congress has already allotted Bhadrachalam ticket to sitting MLA Podem Veeraiah. Fearing that their party leadership might offer Miryalguda ticket to CPM, Congress leaders had launched a campaign “Save Congress – Save Miryalguda”.

There has been no formal announcement either from Congress or both the left parties over ticket sharing arrangement between the parties. This delay is triggering unrest among the leaders in the parties. Opposing party plans to offer Munugode ticket to Congress, CPI leaders in Munugode had also threatened to contest from the constituency.