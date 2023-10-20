Rahul Gandhi skips Kondagattu temple visit

As per schedule, the Congress MP had to commence his campaign after visiting the Kondagattu temple. However, the Congress party revised the schedule for reasons not known.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:41 AM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi skipped visit to the famous Lord Hanuman temple atop Kondagattu on Friday and will now proceed to Jagityal from Karimnagar to attend different party programmers.

Accordingly, Rahul Gandhi would now head to Jagityal to participate in a public meeting followed by programmes at Vemulawada, Korutla and Nizamabad later in the day.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi met Telangana Jagruthi Samithi (TJS) president prof Kodandaram at a hotel in Karimnagar. The duo discussed ticket allotment to TJS under its tie up with Congress for the elections, sources said.