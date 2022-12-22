Congress leaders almost come to blows

Trouble began when NSUI leaders found fault with former Congress MLA Anil Kumar for his comments on Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Even as senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was dousing the fire of mutiny sparked off by the party’s senior Telangana leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, party workers outside indulged in a slugfest, almost landing blows on each other.

Trouble began when National Students union of India (NSUI) leaders found fault with former Congress MLA Anil Kumar for his comments on Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The verbal duel almost turned fisticuffs those supporting Anil Kumar opposing the NSUI leaders, who allegedly heckled the former MLA.

The party workers then raised ‘Save Congress’ and ‘Jai Congress’ slogans with NSUI leaders demanding an apology as well from Anil Kumar. Senior leader Mallu Ravi then intervened and after repeated pleas, he managed to control the situation.

Inside Gandhi Bhavan meanwhile, Digvijay Singh met a few dissident TPCC leaders to resolve the internal rift. He met senior leaders who had complained about a conspiracy being hatched to destroy the party through appointment of ‘migrant’ leaders in different TPCC Committees. After the meeting, which continued late into the evening, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said all aspects, including party affairs and present political, prevailing socio-economic situation, were discussed.