Rahul Gandhi interacts with local communities in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Accompanied by local MLA T Jagga Reddy and several other Congress leaders from Telangana, Gandhi walked into Sangareddy Town.

Sangareddy: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with local communities during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy Assembly Constituency on Thursday morning. Gandhi has started his Yatra at 6.30 am from Ganesh Gadda.

The Lok Sabha member interacted with the fishermen community, Broom makers, the Pochammalolla community, Pothurajuli, and other communities.

He has wished the children, women and elderly alike throughout his 13-KM Yatra. He took a morning break at 10 am after crossing Sangareddy Town. Gandhi will start his evening leg walk at 4 PM.

Addressing the gathering after completing his evening walk at 6.50 PM at Shivvampet in Choutakur Mandal on NH-161, Gandhi has said that the Bharatiya Janata Patry is trying to gain politically by spreading hatred.