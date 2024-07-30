Congress MLA demands dry port in Mahabubnagar

Devarkadra Congress MLA G Madhusudan Reddy said by setting up a dry port in the Mahabubnagar district the entire area would witness development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 10:29 PM

Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy

Hyderabad: Devarkadra Congress MLA Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy urged the government to set up a dry port in Mahabubnagar district.

Taking part in the discussion on demands for grants in the assembly on Tuesday, Reddy said by setting up a dry port in the Mahabubnagar district the entire area would witness development.

In the past the government had conducted a survey to set up a dry port, but the proposal was dropped due to unknown reasons, he said, adding that there was a scope to develop the district into an economic corridor in the dry port was set up.

He also requested the government to repair all the link roads in the district.