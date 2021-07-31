Congress MLC all praise for Dalit Bandhu

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Jagtial: The Dalit Bandhu scheme came in for praise from none other than Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, one of the bitter critics of the State government.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Jeevan Reddy praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which aims at all round development of Dalits.

Jeevan Reddy said some sections of society believed that the scheme had been introduced in the wake of the imminent bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly segment. However, the Chief Minister should take a pledge on the floor of the Assembly to extend the scheme to all the Dalit families across the State.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier challenged that he would not seek votes in elections if Mission Bhagiratha water was not supplied to each and every house. Similarly, he wanted Chandrashekhar Rao to now take a vow with regard to the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The Congress MLC said there should be three Dalits in th State Cabinet going by the population percentage, and demanded that two more SC ministers be appointed in the Cabinet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .