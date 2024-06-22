Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy speaks out against Revanth Reddy’s MLA poaching

A video of a Congress worker from Banswada abusing the former Speaker is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the Congress worker demanded Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to apologise to the people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 12:02 AM

Jagityal: At a time when the Congress in Telangana is encouraging defections from other parties, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself leading the poaching operations, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has a different opinion. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the Congress MLC dubbed Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s entry into the party as political opportunism.

“It is an example of political opportunism. Any political party should fight and work according to its principles,” Jeevan Reddy said in reply to a question from media persons. The Congress government has been established in the State with 65 MLAs.

It was a stable government and given the circumstances, the Congress party is steady and stable, he said. “I don’t think there is any need for the Congress party to allow defections into the party. I will not encourage such practices and I believe the Congress is strong,” Jeevan Reddy said, indicating his opposition against Revanth Reddy’s tactics, since it was the Chief Minister who had personally visited Pocharam and persuaded him to join the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers in Banswada are also opposing the entry of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy into the party. A video of a Congress worker from Banswada abusing the former Speaker is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the Congress worker demanded Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to apologise to the people.

“The people were aware of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s sand and gravel mafia business and that he joined the Congress only to safeguard his business,” the Congress worker said, adding that he would support local Congress leader Ravinder Reddy.