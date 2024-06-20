Congress neither keeps promises, nor continues BRS initiatives: Chintha Prabhakar

Adding to the woes, the Sangareddy MLA said that unscheduled power cuts, shortage of seeds, fertilisers, and lack of irrigation water are making the farmers worried.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:24 PM

Chintha Prabhakar

Sanagreddy: Sangareddy BRS MLA Chintha Prabhakar accused the Congress government of pushing the agriculture sector in the state into crisis by delaying the release of Rythu Bharosa and the implementation of the loan waiver.

Speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Thursday, the BRS MLA said that the Congress is neither implementing its promises nor continuing the BRS government’s initiatives, pushing Telangana farmers into the debt trap.

Asking the Congress leaders to visit Sangareddy Constituency so that he could show the plight of farmers, Prabhakar said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to extend Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver on December 9, 2023, Rs 500 bonus on paddy and other crops, but he could not keep any of them.

Adding to the woes, the Sangareddy MLA said that unscheduled power cuts, shortage of seeds, fertilisers, and lack of irrigation water are making the farmers worried.

Saying that the farmers had already started agriculture operations by borrowing amounts from private lenders, he said the BRS government had spent Rs 1.85 lakh crore on farming and farmers’ welfare during its two tenures.

The MLA said that Congress also failed to give Rs 2,500 per month to every woman under the Maha Lakshmi scheme in the State. Party leaders Kasala Buchi Reddy, R Venkateshwarlu, Narsing Rao, Goverdhan, GV Srinivas, Mallesham, Jalendar, and Santosh were present.