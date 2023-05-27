Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on 59th Death Anniversary

By ANI Updated On - 09:50 AM, Sat - 27 May 23

New Delhi: The Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.

At the event at Shanti Van, here in the national capital, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal and former MP Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the former PM.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India’s freedom movement. He also went on to become India’s first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on 27th May 1964. Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India’s Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, Nehru was also called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and his birth anniversary on November 14, is also celebrated as Children’s Day every year in India.