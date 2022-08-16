CM KCR pays grand tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru; sends clear message to BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Source: Twitter/CMO Telangana.

Hyderabad: As a part of the State’s ongoing two-week-long ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ campaign, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid a grand tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at one of his iconic statues in Hyderabad.

At 11.30 am on Tuesday, the Chief Minister participated in the mass recital of the National Anthem held at the statue of Nehru near Abids GPO Circle. Large crowds gathered at several major junctions in Hyderabad city and sang the National Anthem together.

Netizens who were vexed with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ignorance towards Nehru and time and again trying to whitewash his role in the Indian independence movement, were impressed by this move of KCR and called it a ‘clear signal to the BJP’.

“While few act ignorant & insecure towards our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, here comes CM #KCR garu paying solid & grand tribute (sic)” wrote a user. “Very interesting political move by KCR. This is a clear signal to the bjp which wants to erase and make us forget Nehru,” wrote another.

While few act ignorant & insecure towards our first Prime Minister ‘Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’, Here comes CM #KCR garu paying solid & grand tribute ❤️✊@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/JcoHk24gsw — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) August 16, 2022

Excellent.. This is needed. We need more CMs to take a stand like this openly and show BJP their plan to erase Nehru from our History won't work. https://t.co/dP5vxVcznB — Vaseem Khan 🔰 (@iamvaseem) August 16, 2022