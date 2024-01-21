Congress planning to evade six guarantees citing poll code: Harish Rao

Congress government would not be able to implement even one-fourth of its 420 promises made during the elections, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 09:15 PM

BRS MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao speaking at the BRS preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha elections on Malkajgiri constituency at Telangana Bhavan.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the Congress was planning of conspiring to evade implementation of its six guarantees within the stipulated 100 days citing the Lok Sabha poll code. He demanded that the State government implement all six guarantees before the poll code came into force.

Speaking at the BRS preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha elections on Malkajgiri constituency at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said the Congress government would not be able to implement even one-fourth of its 420 promises made during the elections. “The Congress has a long history of failing to implement its electoral promises. The party failed to implement its five guarantees in Karnataka after coming to power and it will fail to implement all its six guarantees in Telangana as well,” he said.

The former Minister said the recent Assembly elections were only a break for the BRS and the party would outperform its opponents in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Stating that the BRS lost the Assembly polls due to small issues, he wanted the party members not to get disheartened and gear up for the Lok Sabha polls. “This is a testing time for us. Both the Congress and the BJP have colluded to defeat us. Instead, we must focus and repurpose ourselves to strive together to win majority of Lok Sabha seats,” he said.

He said that the result of the ensuing Lok Sabha election would be completely different from that of the Assembly election in Telangana. He predicted that Congress would never return to power after five years.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was bringing disrepute to Telangana on international platforms like the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. “The Chief Minister and other Ministers are only interested in making baseless allegations against the previous BRS government. In their bid to blame us, they are portraying Telangana in a poor manner,” he said.

Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy also spoke.