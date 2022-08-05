Congress protest march: Rahul detained by Delhi Police

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:11 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

New Delhi: Several Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, were on Friday detained by the Delhi Police after they carried out a protest march against the Central government in between the Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media persons before getting detained, accused the Delhi Police of manhandling the partymen.

“We are standing here on the issues of price rise and unemployment. We wanted to move forward but the police did not allow us,”Gandhi said.

When asked about the MPs being manhandled, he said, “That is fine. I’m happy to be manhandled. Our job is to resist these forces, our job is to make sure that Indian democracy is protected. Our job is to raise issues of the people like price rise and unemployment and we are doing that.”