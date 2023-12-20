Congress releasing White Papers instead of delivering poll promises: Puvvada

Congress government was releasing White Papers to put pressure on the opposition parties as the government cannot implement the promises made to the people, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Ex-minister P Ajay Kumar addressing the BRS leaders in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Congress government was releasing White Papers to put pressure on the opposition parties as the government cannot implement the promises made to the people, alleged former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He addressed Khammam Assembly constituency level key functionaries meeting here on Wednesday. Winning and losing in elections was common. Personalities like Dr. BR Ambedkar, former PM late Indira Gandhi and ex-CM late NT Rama Rao faced poll defeats while CM A Revanth Reddy lost in the last election, he said.

The verdict given by the people should be accepted soberly and respected. Reasons for failure should be checked. Despite a said Congress wave, the party did not get a single seat in areas around Hyderabad. Congress won more seats in Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts.

In Nalgonda where the fluorosis problem was addressed and provided safe drinking water and irrigation and Mahabubnagar districts where former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao built projects and stopped migration, the BRS got fewer seats, Ajay Kumar explained.

He told the party ranks to wait for a few days to fight on the people’s side. Before polls Congress said travel in all bus services was free under Maha Lakshmi scheme. Now the facility is limited to Palle Velugu and express services.

CM Revanth Reddy assured to waive crop loans on December 9 and now was asking farmers to go to banks to get loans. White Papers should not stand in the way of delivering six guarantees given by Congress.

People voted for Congress hoping for the guarantees. Rules and regulations should not apply to guarantees now. The Congress party came to power by giving impractical promises and made many declarations. It remains to be seen whether the national party would keep its promises, Ajay Kumar noted.

He claimed responsibility for his poll defeat and said people know the development he had achieved in the constituency. He said he would visit all the constituencies of the district along with Khammam and stand on the side of the people.

He asked the BRS cadres to move forward under the leadership of the party chief Chandrashekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao. It was everyone’s responsibility to take defeat as a challenge and work with redoubled enthusiasm on behalf of the people to bring the party to power again, he added.