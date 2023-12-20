Unemployment allowance: Bhatti refutes Priyanka Gandhi’s promise

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu’s statement that the Congress had never promised an unemployment allowance to the jobless youth in Telangana is backfiring on the Congress, with videos of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi promising a monthly allowance of Rs.4000 to unemployed youth now being circulated widely.

The Deputy Chief Minister, speaking in the Assembly, said no such promise was made, neither as part of the Six Guarantees nor any other pre-poll promise. The party’s promise was that jobs would be provided, he told the Assembly.

However, Priyanka Gandhi, while announcing what the party called the Hyderabad Youth Declaration, had said the Congress would pay Rs.4,000 every month to jobless youth as unemployment allowance.

The announcement was made at the Saroornagar stadium in May last. The Hyderabad Youth Declaration also promised appointment of two lakh people on mixed properties of SC, ST, BC, and minorities within one year of power, a monthly allowance of Rs.4,000 for unemployed youth, introduction of a central level online registration system for unemployed youth; 75 percent reservation for local candidates in private institutions, and a youth commission to be formed to address the issues of youth. An Interest-free loan of Rs.10 lakh to the youth was also part of the promises.