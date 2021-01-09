Congress to hold dharna against farm laws on Saturday

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise a series of programmes against farm laws and measures taken by the State and Central governments.

The party will hold a dharna at Indira Park from 10 am on January 9 and a roundtable at 11 am at Indira Bhavan here the next day. The party also planned to hold dharnas before District Collectorates across the State on January 11.

Congress MP and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy requested the party cadre to participate in the programmes in large numbers and asked District Congress Committees (DCCs) to coordinate with the party leaders.

