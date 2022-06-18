Congress to release unemployment declaration at Sircilla shortly: Revanth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana Government could not continue to deceive the people, especially youth, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy would release ‘Unemployment Declaration’ at Sircilla shortly.

The TPCC president was prevented from heading towards Warangal for extending solidarity to the family of Rakesh, who had died due to bullet injuries during the violence at Secunderabad station on Friday.

Heated arguments took place between Congress workers and police personnel at Ghatkesar where the TPCC president was taken into custody. Earlier in the day, the TPCC president slammed the union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for failing to console the deceased Rakesh’s family members and extending support. Instead, the union Tourism Minister was irresponsibly talking politics, he said.

The BJP Government had assured to provide two lakh jobs annually but how many jobs were provided till date. The Central Government should immediately withdraw the Agnipath scheme, he demanded.

Similarly, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav was also prevented from visiting Gandhi Hospital, to speak with the students, who suffered injuries in the violence at Secunderabad station.

Meanwhile, the State unit of Congress is conducting Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday demanding the Central Government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.