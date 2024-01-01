Congress village president dies after clash in Kamareddy

Nachupally village Congress president S Ramulu died after he was hit, allegedly by a BRS supporter in Nachupally village of Nasrullabad mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image.

Kamareddy: Nachupally village Congress president S Ramulu died after he was hit, allegedly by a BRS supporter in Nachupally village of Nasrullabad mandal of the district on Sunday late night.

According to Nasrullabad SI Lavanya, on Sunday midnight, a few Congress functionaries along with Ramulu were dancing to the tunes of Congress poll campaign song, which was objected to by BRS Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society chairman Sudhir and a war of words broke out between the two groups.

Also Read Hyderabad: Housekeeping worker dies after police constable in drunken state rams into him

Though the two groups parted away after a few minutes of arguments, one of Sudhir’s followers, Vinod, allegedly followed Ramulu and hit him with an empty bottle on the chest, after which Ramulu collapsed. Though he was rushed to Banswada Area Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

A case was registered at the Nasrullabad police station by Ramulu’s wife Sujatha against Sudhir, Vinod and a few others. The police are making efforts to nab the accused.