Hyderabad: Housekeeping worker dies after police constable in drunken state rams into him

The victim Kandakuri Durgaiah was crossing the road near Majestic Garden at Balanagar road when the Mallikarjun, working as a constable at SR Nagar traffic police station, hit the victim

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: In a hit and run case, a housekeeping worker was killed when a police constable who was allegedly in an inebriated condition rammed into him at Balanagar on Sunday night.

The victim Kandakuri Durgaiah (58), a resident of Balanagar was crossing the road near Majestic Garden at Balanagar road when the Mallikarjun, working as a constable at SR Nagar traffic police station, hit the victim.

“Durgaiah fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Death was instant for him,” said Balanagar Inspector K Bhaskar.

A case is registered against the constable. “He is absconding and efforts are on to nab him,” said the Inspector.