Congress will not solve problems of teachers, says Bandi

Teachers and other employees have enough strength to influence the entire society. No government that entered a slugfest with government employees ruled for long, said Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 08:28 PM

File photo of Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Stating that problems of teachers would not be solved as long as the Congress was in power in the State, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon the community to wage a agitation to solve their demands.

Participating in a ‘Guru Vandanam’ programme organized by Telangana Prantha Upadyayulu Sangam at the Collectorate auditorium here on Sunday, Sanjay alleged that employees were not getting DA and PRC.

Even retired employees were not getting pensions. Teachers and other employees have enough strength to influence the entire society. No government that entered a slugfest with government employees ruled for long, he said, claiming that Both NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu had to step down after being voted out by the employees.

The Congress had promised to give PRC with 50 percent fitment besides clearing all pending bills. It also promised to take steps to implement health cards in private and corporate hospitals. None of these had materialized, he said.