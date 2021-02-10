Congress will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi

“The three laws are demonic. If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws,” she said.

Lucknow: Attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told a rally in western Uttar Pradesh that if voted to power her party would scrap them.

At a “kisan panchayat” organised by the party in Saharanpur, the Congress general secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of “insulting” farmers who are protesting against the laws.

She said the party’s fight will continue till the laws are scrapped.

The rally is the first in a series of such farmers’ meetings planned the party in western Uttar Pradesh, a year before the assembly elections in the state.