Cong’s failure to fulfil poll promises reduced LS seats, says BJP

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, he said the people of the State voted against the Congress as it failed to implement all the promises made to them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy claimed that the Congress could win only eight seats out of the 17 in the Lok Sabha polls as it failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Telangana.

“Though Congress had an opportunity to implement the promises, it knowingly delayed it. The people understood the ill-intentions of the party and voted against it,”he said.

The Chief Minister in the pretext of Model Code of Conduct postponed the implementation of poll promises and since now the elections were over he should fulfil all the promises made to the people of the State, he said.