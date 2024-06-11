23-year-old devotee dies of heart attack in Vemulawada

A resident of Janagoan district headquarters, Botla Vinay Kumar along with his family members came to Vemulawada on Monday to offer the hair of his elder brother’s daughter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 08:33 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 23-year-old man, who came to Vemulawada to have darshan of the presiding deity, died, reportedly of a heart attack on Tuesday.

A resident of Janagoan district headquarters, Botla Vinay Kumar along with his family members came to Vemulawada on Monday to offer the hair of his elder brother’s daughter.

They had darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy on Monday. On Tuesday morning, Vinay Kumar complained about pain in the chest and his mother Laxmi applied a pain balm. Later, they went to Baddipochamma temple to have the darshan of the presiding deity.

Later, Vinay Kumar went to a medical shop to purchase a tablet for the pain but collapsed on the spot.

Local people informed his family members over the phone. Knowing about the incident, family members rushed to the spot and took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Vinay Kumar was working in a private company in Hyderabad.