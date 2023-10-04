Conman Sukesh warns Mika Singh for jibe against Jacqueline

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has issued a warning to pop singer Mika Singh in a letter sent from his confinement

By IANS Published Date - 12:25 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has issued a warning to pop singer Mika Singh in a letter sent from his confinement.

The dispute between the two personalities broke out after Mika Singh made a comment on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram photo featuring herself with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Mika’s comment, which read, “You are looking so beautiful..he is much better than #sukesh..,” quickly gained widespread attention before Mika deleted it.

In response to this comment, Sukesh, currently imprisoned at Mandoli Jail, conveyed his disapproval through a letter made public by his lawyer, Anant Malik.

In the letter, Sukesh referred to Mika as a “bad guy” and criticised his interference in Jacqueline’s life.

“Mika, I see what your trying to do, first here is the story, you are in capacity to comment on what’s good for Jacqueline, I got to know about your comment, look at yourself first, you are no good because at least I have nothing to hide it’s all in open, but you there is a lot of garbage that you have, especially about your conduct with women,” Sukesh wrote.

“So ‘Mika’ it’s better you safeguard your respect and dignity, and stop poking your nose into other people’s lives, when yours’ itself stinks horribly. Next time you won’t get such advice my friend, there would be consequences, by your garbage being out in open and exposed, and a ton of law suits which would end you up in bankruptcy, I assure you that, Mr. #Mika Singh,” the letter further read.

“Also to all those wonderful trollers, want to quote a old line from the film, Scarface, All of you are a bunch of cockroaches and you need people like me to point and tell, look, he is the ‘bad Guy’. You guys know how to hide, spread, hatred, negativity and jealousy,” Sukhes further wrote.

“Guess what I am not like you, or have that problem as what I do, did is all in open and have the guts to take it all head on, and face it on my terms, so all the best, I don’t give a damn,” he stated.

“Lastly Jackie my baby my bomma love you like crazzy don’t be worried about all these negativity I am here and will deal with it. At the end its only and only one winning streak. My rockstar Missing you like crazy, can’t wait,” he stated while congratulating the actress on her your upcoming Hollywood collab with Van Damme.