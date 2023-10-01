Mika removes tweet comparing Sukesh with Jacqueline’s picture with Van Damme

Shortly after sharing the tweet on X (previously Twitter), Mika deleted it, likely due to the mixed reactions he was receiving on the platform.

By IANS Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Mumbai: Popular singer Mika Singh, who recently dropped a tweet on actress Jacqueline Fernandez‘s picture with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, has deleted the comment as he wrote that the action legend was better than alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

It was on Friday, when Jacqueline posted a photo of herself posing with Jean-Claude Van Damme on X and Instagram.

The actress had captioned it: “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”

The tweet on Jacqueline and Van Damme has been deleted but now has surfaced on Reddit.

The tweet from Mika reads: “You are looking so beautiful… he is much better than Sukesh.”

“Mika got no chill!,” captioned a reddit user.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was reportedly dating Jacqueline and is now in Tihar Jail in connection with over Rs 200 crore extortion case.

