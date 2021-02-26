Connecting dots for startup growth

Bringing all 33 districts of Telangana under the startup ecosystem will help sustain the growth momentum

Published: 26th Feb 2021

Initiation, establishment and consolidation of a ‘Go to Reference Pivot’ (GTRP) in many systems need two significant interventions — Influence and Impact. In the context of organisation, Influence refers to ‘policy’ and Impact refers to ‘process’. While culture is a consequence of policy, output is a consequence of process. A suitable and effective culture determines flawless output quality. Culture stays vibrant when it is symbiotic with the existing ecosystem in both states of assimilation and correction feeding on inherent independence to exercise freedom. Therefore, this equally is necessary to create GTRP for both organisation and ecosystem.

Distorted distribution is a consequence of cultural influence on resource engagement and process, which, in turn, results in disparity distribution. Identifying the following key components (stakeholders) of influence is necessary with reference to the startup scenario: End-user, industry, funding agency, capacity workforce.

Onus on Startups

It is imperative for government agencies to be fair to all stakeholders as policy framing by the government encompasses various aspects of governance not necessarily guided in isolation to startup scenario.

The onus lies on a startup to forge a continued partnership with agencies to achieve consistent engagement and encourage thought leadership on both sides. A major achievement for government agencies would be to create a platform facilitating stakeholder collaborations at all levels.

Considering Telangana for a startup strategy review is interesting, since it initiated the startup rejig process in July 2020 and has been pushing to sustain the momentum. Therefore, it is necessary to bring all 33 districts of Telangana under the startup ecosystem to create and establish sector-wise GTRP.

Sector-wise GTRP

The following sectors can be considered for the same: agriculture allied sectors, biopharma, healthcare wellness, IT products and services, fintech, market research and supply chain management, analytics and para legal services (in vernacular language), space & defence, edutech and edutainment, textile and apparel, tourism and hospitality, media and entertainment, art, culture and lifestyle curation and conservation, sustainable solutions.

Designing or re-designing the strategy for a startup is always challenging. In a startup ecosystem, the startup is the gravity centre and key components are layers. Gravity centres dynamics with layers measures ‘differential’, which opens a window for adaptability. Strategy makes this organic interaction a conscious phenomenon. A startup strategy becomes more effective when differential as a variable is suitably manipulated. In this context, strategy review is a continuous process.

The entities comprising the components of startup and existing ecosystem are the dots shaping a startup growth story. Pulling these dots onto the same plane pushes the growth pattern. These entities include – Startup organisation (startup); funding agencies; government agencies; business associations/forums; academic institutions; capacity building institutions; mentoring agencies and the media.

Hence, the main purpose of creating and consolidating GTRP with respect to a startup ecosystem lies in understanding the term – welfare state. In a democracy, a welfare state is a promise given to the people by themselves. There may be diverse arguments. However, a healthy economy is a consequence of a vibrant culture. Policy influence is visibly successful when it creates gravitas at the bottom of the pyramid impacting rainbows in azure skies.

(The author is Consultant, Strategy LnD & OD, SM Consulting Services, Bengaluru)

