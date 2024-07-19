Telangana emerges frontrunner in Sustainable Development Goals

The State scored 100/100 in providing affordable and clean energy, 90/100 in providing clean drinking water, and 84/100 in decent work and economic growth.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 09:17 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana emerged as a front runner in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with a score of 74 in 2023-24, showing a remarkable five-point improvement compared to 2020-21. The national average score is 71 among 15 parameters in 2023-24 against 66 in 2020-21. The latest SDG India Index report for 2023-24 was released by the NITI Aayog on Friday.

According to the SDG Index report, Telangana was ranked ninth along with Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh in the final index. The State scored 100/100 in providing affordable and clean energy, 90/100 in providing clean drinking water, and 84/100 in decent work and economic growth. It was ranked second in India in poverty alleviation with a score of 91/100, outperforming the national average of 72 in several parameters.

NITI Aayog listed Telangana as performer indicating a room for improvement in terms of Zero Hunger; Climate Action; Quality of Education; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and Gender Equality categories.

Elated over the State’s achievement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the SDG report elucidates the success of Telangana model under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.