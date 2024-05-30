Connoisseurs of heritage and art, academics, youngsters alike oppose move to change the State emblem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 09:49 PM

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Congress government attempts to change the Telangana State emblem by excluding the symbols of Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar, citizens across the capital city are expressing their apprehension.

Connoisseurs of heritage and art, academics, and youngsters alike have opposed the move, terming it uncalled for and politically motivated.

The current green and golden emblem of the State which has the Kakatiya arch in the middle, and Charminar inside it along with the national emblem was adopted in 2014 after the State was formed. The newly elected Congress government has called it a representation of feudalism and autocratic rule.

However, with both the monuments being an integral part of the State’s heritage and having grown to be widely recognised and appreciated worldwide, denizens disagreed with their stance and demanded a public survey.

The new emblem which is being designed by artist Rudra Rajesham will apparently include the symbols of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, along with the Nagoba festival of the tribals.