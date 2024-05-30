Emblem issue: BJP opposes Govt’s plan to remove Kakatiya Arch from State emblem, silent on Charminar

However, it did not took serious objection to removal of the iconic Charminar from the emblem, stating that it was built by foreign ruler, whereas Kakatiya Arch was built by Indian rulers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: The State BJP has expressed displeasure over the State government making changes in State’s emblem. The party took strong objection to removal of Kakatiya Arch from the State emblem.

The Congress government is planning to unveil the State emblem on the State formation day, June 2.

The State government contends that the present emblem featuring Kakatiya Arch and Charminar reflects feudalism and autocratic rule. BJP State general secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had taken unilateral decision to make changes in the State emblem.

Chief Minister has prepared the emblem as per his whims and fancy and not consulted experts and Opposition parties, he alleged. “The CM invited few people at his residence and finalized the emblem.

He is doing all this to show that he was doing something. This is not the way to do things. If he was serious about making changes in emblem he should have constituted a committee and after discussing with experts decision should have been taken,”he said.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, the senior BJP leader alleged that since Revanth Reddy had not taken part in the Telangana movement, he was trying to distort the rich history and culture of Telangana.

“He does not know anything about Telangana and statehood struggles. He is doing all these gimmicks to divert the attention of the people from the poll promises,”he alleged.

Stating that both the Congress and the BRS were creating confusion among the people of the State by raising the issue of emblem and logo, he alleged that the two parties were trying play with the sentiments of the people of the State. Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay too took strong objection to government’s decision to make changes in the State’s emblem.

“Praja Palana missing in Congress government. Was public opinion taken on deciding to change the emblem or altering State song?” he posted on his social media ‘X’ account.