Conor McGregor won’t fight this year; Fighter responds: UFC Chief

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. While he was slated to face Michael Chandler since early 2023, their fight, initially set for June 29 at UFC 303, was canceled after McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury

By IANS Published Date - 14 August 2024, 02:00 PM

New Delhi: Following UFC president Dana White‘s announcement that Conor McGregor will not be returning to the Octagon this year, the former two-division champion expressed his displeasure on social media and offered a possible return date.

Although he's been lined up for a matchup with Michael Chandler since early 2023, their fight, originally scheduled for June 29 at UFC 303, was cancelled after McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury.

“We talked. We talked. We didn’t meet up but we talked, and yeah, (McGregor) wants to fight. So we’ll figure it out. (But) not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White told reporters on Tuesday.

Soon after clips of White’s statement went viral on on social media, McGregor issued his response and called for a fight in December.

“Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!” McGregor posted on X.

Since his withdrawal, McGregor has expressed a strong desire to return, but it’s unclear whether the delay is due to his injury or some other reason.