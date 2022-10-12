Consider possibility of running shops 24×7: Telangana HC to State govt

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to consider the possibility of running 24×7 shops.

While adjourning the matter to November 23, the Judge granted four weeks time to the Government to consider an application in this regard. He was dealing with a writ petition filed by Dakshin AMPM stores Pvt Ltd, requiring exemption under Section 50 of the Ships and Establisments Act which prescribed limited timings for the running of shops and establishments in the State.

The petitioner prayed that the Government issue a general order in consonance with the Model Shops and Establishment (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) which also provides for health benefits and other benefits for workmen in such a scenario. The petitioner pointed out that the Government had granted such a benefit earlier to Walmart. He also cited the instance of other States such as Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu for having extended such facility for the purpose of ease of doing business and economic versatility.

Look-out circular issued

Justice K. Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed industrialist Dr. Maganthe Venkata and his wife Ramana, an industrialist to travel abroad while a look-out circular issued against him at the instance of the UCO Bank. The LOC was issued stating that the industrialist was a defaulter and owed the bank around Rs.6 crore. When the bank proceeded to recover the loan amount, Dr. Venkata, the former director of M/s Electronics Limited obtained a stay from the Debt Recovery Tribunal. He contended that he was prevented from travelling abroad by the immigration authorities due to the look-out circular by the bank. The court granted permission to the petitioner and his wife to travel abroad in the end of November.

KNRUHS asked to follow provisions of GO 155

A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao on Wednesday allowed a writ petition directing the Kaloji Narayana Rao Medical and Health University to follow the provisions of GO 155.

The GO deals with the competent quota for the in-service doctors in the PG Medical admissions. The panel directed the University to allow the Petitioners to choose web options under service quota by verifying their requisite Tribal and Rural Service within a period of one week.

Doctors working in tribal and rural areas, filed this case complaining about the University denial against them to choose web options under competent authority quota for service, into the PG Medical courses. Even after submitting the certificates of In-services issued by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad their case was not considered. Petitioners contended that they are eligible under that quota as they had already worked for three years and above in the government Medical institutions in the Rural and Tribal areas. Counsel for the University responded stating that six years service is mandatory to get quota.

Advocate General BS Prasad stated that the doctors working in TVVP, Insurance Medical Services Department, etc government hospitals located in the Tribal and Rural areas will be eligible for service quota GO 155. He said service of 2 years in Tribal areas, 3 years in Rural areas are requisite and consecutively the Petitioners are eligible for service quota as they have the required service. Based on the submissions, the court passed the orders.