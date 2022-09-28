Telangana High Court orders survey of acquired land on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday ordered notice to the state government in a writ appeal seeking land survey. The appellant earlier questioned the inaction of government for not conducting a survey and reconvey of his land admeasuring Ac.34.17Gts in Sy.Nos.1011/1 and 1011/2 situated at Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The land was acquired by the erstwhile government of Andhra Pradesh in 1966 and allotted to Indian Detonators Limited, a manufacturer of explosives. While the company established a unit in vast extent of land, the company was utilising the appellant’s land for construction of villas and other commercial activities by private agencies. Senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana, appearing for appellant argued that when the purpose for which lands were acquired was not served, the said purpose is deemed to be abandoned. The panel speaking through the Chief Justice ordered status quo. The panel will continue to hear the matter on December 06.

Hospital construction cleared

The same panel granted permission to continue with the construction of a hospital and nursing college in Vuyyalawada in Nagarkurnool on a writ appeal filed by state government. It challenged a stay granted by a single judge. The Advocate General submitted that respondents voluntarily relinquished the land and the government had fixed a compensation for the same. He further submitted that the construction work was on verge of completion and any stay would eventually defeat larger public interest to avail medical facilities. The panel observed that whether the respondents were entitled for compensation or not was to be adjudicated. The panel ordered notice to respondents and posted the matter on December 8.

GHMC Chief in contempt case

The same panel directed the Commissioner, GHMC to appear before the court in a contempt case. The panel passed the order in a suo moto contempt case taken up by the court against shop owners encroaching the footpath at Siddiambarbazar and Mahbubgunj against their own undertaking. While observing that the GHMC failed in preventing the encroachment, the panel ordered for the appearance of the Commissioner.

Company allowed to participate in auction

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed Light House Promotions, a firm involved in nutrition business to participate in the bid for securing nutrition kits for pregnant women. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Light House Promotions and another firm. The petitioners challenged the conditions of tender notification for procuring nutrition kits to be distributed to pregnant women by the state government. The Advocate General appearing for the state submitted that the petitioners had not participated in the bidding and cannot have locus to agitate his grievance in the court. The court asking the petitioner to submit the application for tender in person rather than online, allowed them to participate in the bidding process.