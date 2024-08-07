Constable dies in accident after dog jumps across road in Medak

Banothu Durgapathi (50), a resident of Faridapur Thanda in Havelighanpur mandal and a Medak town police station employee, was on his way to work when a dog jumped across the road. He lost control of his bike and sustained serious injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 02:08 PM

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, a constable died in a road accident at Kuchanpally in Havelighanpur mandal on Wednesday.

Banothu Durgapathi (50), a resident of Faridapur Thanda in Havelighanpur mandal, who was working in Medak town police station, was going to attend duty on his bike when a dog jumped across the road. He slipped off the bike and sustained serious injuries.

Durgapathi died while he was being shifted to a hospital in Medak. The Havelighanpur police registered a case The body was taken to the government hospital in Medak for postmortem. He was survived by wife and two children.