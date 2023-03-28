Constable injured after gun misfires in Siddipet

Siddipet: An Armed Reserve police constable suffered a serious injury to his right eye after a gun misfired while he was cleaning it at the AR headquarters in Siddipet town on Tuesday.

According to the police, Rajashekhar (35) of the 2013 batch, was first rushed to the Siddipet government hospital after the incident. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Rajashekhar was trained in cleaning guns, officials said, adding that investigation was on to know how the gun misfired.

