Hyderabad: Over 1 kg gold seized from two flyers by Customs

Over 1 kg gold worth over Rs 65 lakh was seized from two different passengers at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday morning.

By PTI Published Date - 01:20 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Gold weighing over 1 kg collectively worth over Rs 65 lakh was seized from two passengers, in separate cases, at the international airport here in the early hours of Tuesday, Customs officials said.

Based on passenger profiling, Customs Air Intelligence officers intercepted one male passenger who came by a flight from Dubai and on searching the passenger, three capsules of gold in paste form weighing 840 gm (approximately Rs 51.24 lakh value) was found concealed in rectum, a release from Customs said. The passenger was arrested as per provisions of Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Another passenger, who came in another flight from Dubai was intercepted by Customs officers and on searching his baggage two gold bars weighing 233 grams (approximate value Rs 14.23 lakh) was found concealed between Tuna Fish oil tins kept in the check-in bags, it said.

Further investigation was in progress, the release added.